Watch: March in Madrid to mark International Women's Day

Women in Madrid are among those across the globe marching on Friday to celebrate International Women's Day and protest gender inequality.

You can watch the Spanish event in the video player, above.

In Germany, the day became a public holiday for the first time on Friday while in France President Emmanuel Macron is due to unveil the newly-created "Simone Veil Prize," that encourages "feminism in diplomacy," and will honour causes such as ending violence against women, girls' education and female economic emancipation.

