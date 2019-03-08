International Women's Day: Female's life tasks lead to wonder of motherhood, says Hungary vice PM

Hungary's deputy prime minister has celebrated International Women's Day by suggesting females are destined to be mothers.

Zsolt Semjén made the claim in a brochure to mark the awareness day, which shines a light on women's rights issues.

"The Holy Script and the Church's 2000-year-old teachings (...) clearly point out the life tasks of men and women, their most secure way to fulfilment," wrote Semjén in the brochure that was published by the Young Families Club (FICSAK).

"According to our faith, for women, this road leads through the wonder of motherhood, that represents an incomparable part in the mystery of creation."

The brochure was put together by Nóra Király — vice mayor of Újbuda and a member of the ruling party, Fidesz — and presented at a press conference on Wednesday.

Scores of people — many of them Fidesz and Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) politicians — gave their thoughts on International Women's Day.

So what other provoking things have Fidesz and KDNP members said to celebrate this year's Women's Day?

Mihály Varga, Hungary's minister of finance, spoke of the invisible work carried out by women, which goes uncompensated.

"The greater part of invisible work is carried out by women. They are acting out of the gentle feelings in their heart, without expecting any compensation at all, because that is how they feel it right." Mihály Varga Hungarian finance minister

Another Fidesz party member and mayor of the district of Csepel in Budapest, Lénárd Borbély, called on men to embrace their womanhood more.

"I wish that every day would become a genuine celebration of women, not only this day. We, as men have a most important role in living womanhood." Lénárd Borbély Mayor of Csepel

While István Tarlós, mayor of Budapest, said that a good house foundation was "not the land but the woman".

"It is not by accident that the old proverb says: A good house's foundation is not the land, but the woman." István Tarlós Mayor of Budapest

János Latorcai, the vice chairman of the Hungarian parliament, made a note of not "overemphasising equality".

Overemphasising equality in a lot of cases means denying genders, and in the end it leads to the refusal of feminity and womanly virtues. János Latorcai Vice-chairman of the parliament

The vice mayor of Budapest, Balázs Szeneczey, said he was happy to be a man.