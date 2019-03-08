Bill Shine resigns as White House communications director, joins Trump's 2020 campaign

White House communications director Bill Shine has resigned his post and will become a senior adviser to President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, officials announced Friday.

Shine, a former top executive at Fox News before he was forced out in 2017, has worked in what's become a high-turnover position in the White House since July of last year.

"Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life. To be a small part of all this President has done for the American people has truly been an honor. I'm looking forward to working on President Trump's re-election campaign and spending more time with my family," Shine said in a statement.

He tendered his resignation Thursday night and Trump accepted, officials said. Trump said in a statement that "We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 Presidential Campaign, where he will be totally involved."

Shine's resignation came just days after The New Yorker reported on Trump and his administration's unusually close relationship with Fox News, which is still paying out Shine's multi-million dollar contract, including the $8.4 million severance payment he got from the network.

Shine was the network's co-president, but was forced out after it emerged in lawsuits that he'd helped cover up allegations of sexual harassment.

Shine has kept a low profile in the White House.

No replacement for Shine was immediately named. He was the fifth White House communications director in the less than two years of the Trump administration. The others have been Sean Spicer, Mike Dubke, Spicer again, Anthony Scaramucci and Hope Hicks. Hicks is now the chief communications officer of 21st Century Fox, which like Fox News, is owned by Rupert Murdoch.