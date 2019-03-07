Aston Martin Lagonda: new SUV is electric-powered and… vegan

Is this the guilt-free sports utility vehicle for the animal-loving, environmentally-conscious car enthusiast?

Aston Martin’s new Lagonda — unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show — is electric-powered and… vegan.

The Britain-based manufacturer says the luxury interior of the long, sleek vehicle is leather-free.

“It’s something that happened quite naturally in the design and research process that we ended up in that (vegan) world,” Miles Nurnberger, director of design at Aston Martin, told Euronews.

“It was in a design review when we realised we were vegan and thought that’s something quite interesting to run with."

Nurnberger added the removal of the engine from the front of the vehicle — by going electric — had allowed Aston Martin to make use of the interior in a completely different way.

While the model on display in Geneva was only a concept, Nurnberger said he was serious about keeping all its features for the finished version.

Production is set to begin in Wales in 2022.

“We imagined that the owner would be a sort of pioneering yet environmentally-conscious person,” said Aston Martin’s chief creative officer, Marek Reichman. “They may well have a luxury villa in a remote place that acts as their sanctuary.

“As such, the Lagonda brand is unconstrained by the traditional values of current luxury products, it is not about wood and leather, we tried to design the interior to feel very calm and quiet with soft, natural materials like Cashmere.

“Lagonda reflects a future that is full of unique materials that are not set in the past.”