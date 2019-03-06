Italy's finance ministry asks for consultants willing to work for free

Italy's Ministry of Economics and Finance (MEF) has posted a notice on its website, saying it is looking for technical support consultants who can work for free.

The controversial request, for someone who can deal with "complex issues", also asks for candidates with a "consolidated and qualified academic and / or professional experience".

The MEF also asks for someone with at least 5 years experience, and who can speak fluent English. The appointment is for two years.

Euronews' Italian team has requested clarification from the ministry. It is yet to respond.

The notice, which was published on February 27 and expires on March 13, has already aroused the reactions of some trade associations, gathered by the Huffington Post.

"Even if the institutions do not respect the dignity of the professionals justifying the free work, we do not really know more to whom to turn," said the president of Colap, Emiliana Alessandrucci, to the publication.

"The protection of compensation is already guaranteed by Article 36 of the Constitution. This is not enough, the Budget Law of 2018 has introduced a specific provision that requires so-called strong customers to pay a fair compensation, commensurate with the quantity and quality of the service offer," he is quoted as saying.