Michelin starred chef Gary Rhodes shares his Pan-Fried Salmon and Spring Risotto recipe

Michelin starred chef Gary Rhodes shares his 'Asparagus Spring Onion and Chive Rissoto' as his 'Pan-Fried Salmon Fillet' with Euronews' Taste.
Asparagus spring onion and chive rissoto
Ingredients
8 asparagus spears - 2 whole spears per portion
2-3 spring onions- shredded
1 tbsp. chopped chives - plus extra for sprinkling
Olive oil
100g butter
1 onion - finely chopped
350g risotto rice
1-1.2lt. vegetable or chicken stock
50g mascarpone cheese
Salt and pepper
1-2 tbsp. acidulated butter
Preparation
• Cut the asparagus into 1cm pieces with a 2cm spear-head.
• Blanch the asparagus pieces in boiling salted water, refreshing in iced water before draining.
• Heat the olive oil and half the butter in a large shallow pan or deep frying pan; add the onions and cook until softened.
• Add the risotto rice, stirring to coat the grains with the butter/ oil.
• Heat the stock in a saucepan; add the hot stock a ladle at a time, stirring gently. Once the stock has been absorbed, continue to add the stock until all has been added to the rice; this should take 18-20 minutes and the rice is soft, creamy with a slight bite.
• Stir in the raw shredded spring onions, asparagus pieces and spear-heads along with the mascarpone cheese, acidulated butter and chives; season with salt and pepper, if needed.
Bisque Sauce
Ingredients
(When making this sauce myself I use homemade bisque sauce. Here, however, I have used a tinned lobster/crab bisque soup.)
1 tinned lobster/crab bisque soup
Water to loosen
Lemon juice
Preparation
• Warm the lobster/crab bisque soup in a pan; loosen with a little water and season with lemon juice.
Pan-Fried Salmon Fillet
• Season the salmon fillet; pan-fry in olive oil for a few minutes. Add a knob of butter and a squeeze of lemon juice; turn over the salmon, cook for a further 4-5 minutes, basting until the fillet is slightly pink in the centre before removing from the pan.
• Serve the salmon fillet on top of the asparagus and spring onion risotto
• Drizzle a little of the bisque sauce around and a few dots of olive oil over the salmon to finish the dish.