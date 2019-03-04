Michelin starred chef Gary Rhodes shares his Pan-Fried Salmon and Spring Risotto recipe

Michelin starred chef Gary Rhodes shares his 'Asparagus Spring Onion and Chive Rissoto' as his 'Pan-Fried Salmon Fillet' with Euronews' Taste.

Asparagus spring onion and chive rissoto

Ingredients

8 asparagus spears - 2 whole spears per portion

2-3 spring onions- shredded

1 tbsp. chopped chives - plus extra for sprinkling

Olive oil

100g butter

1 onion - finely chopped

350g risotto rice

1-1.2lt. vegetable or chicken stock

50g mascarpone cheese

Salt and pepper

1-2 tbsp. acidulated butter

Preparation

• Cut the asparagus into 1cm pieces with a 2cm spear-head.

• Blanch the asparagus pieces in boiling salted water, refreshing in iced water before draining.

• Heat the olive oil and half the butter in a large shallow pan or deep frying pan; add the onions and cook until softened.

• Add the risotto rice, stirring to coat the grains with the butter/ oil.

• Heat the stock in a saucepan; add the hot stock a ladle at a time, stirring gently. Once the stock has been absorbed, continue to add the stock until all has been added to the rice; this should take 18-20 minutes and the rice is soft, creamy with a slight bite.

• Stir in the raw shredded spring onions, asparagus pieces and spear-heads along with the mascarpone cheese, acidulated butter and chives; season with salt and pepper, if needed.

Bisque Sauce

Ingredients

(When making this sauce myself I use homemade bisque sauce. Here, however, I have used a tinned lobster/crab bisque soup.)

1 tinned lobster/crab bisque soup

Water to loosen

Lemon juice

Preparation

• Warm the lobster/crab bisque soup in a pan; loosen with a little water and season with lemon juice.

Pan-Fried Salmon Fillet

• Season the salmon fillet; pan-fry in olive oil for a few minutes. Add a knob of butter and a squeeze of lemon juice; turn over the salmon, cook for a further 4-5 minutes, basting until the fillet is slightly pink in the centre before removing from the pan.

• Serve the salmon fillet on top of the asparagus and spring onion risotto

• Drizzle a little of the bisque sauce around and a few dots of olive oil over the salmon to finish the dish.