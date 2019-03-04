Italians have massive fruit fight in annual Battle of the Oranges

Italians in the northern town of Ivrea took part in a huge food fight over the weekend in the annual Battle of the Oranges.

Around 500 tonnes of oranges imported from Sicily are used in the battle each year, as citrus soldiers play out a tradition dating back to the medieval period.

Legend has it that the oranges represent the head of an evil 12th Century tyrant, whose oppressive ruling over Ivrea eventually led to his beheading.

But the orange-flinging battle itself started in the 1930s after girls watching the city's carnival would throw oranges into the parade to attract attention from boys.

This eventually turned into a full-blown food fight, which is today known by its official title.