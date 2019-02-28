Trump inaugural committee hit with another subpoena

President Donald Trump's inaugural committee is facing a new legal threat after the attorney general for Washington, D.C., issued a subpoena for documents, according to a committee spokesperson and source familiar with the matter.

The legal action marks the third known government agency scrutinizing the finances of the inaugural committee after it raised and spent a record-breaking $107 million.

The revelation of the new investigation, which was first reported by The New York Times, comes three weeks after the U.S. attorney's office in the Southern District of New York subpoenaed the committee. The New Jersey attorney general is also probing how it spent the massive haul of cash.

An inaugural committee spokesperson released a brief statement acknowledging that it received the subpoena from the office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

"The Presidential Inauguration Committee is in receipt of the subpoena issued by the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, and is in contact with staff regarding this inquiry," the spokesperson said.

Racine's office said, "It is our general practice to not confirm, deny, or comment on confidential enforcement activity."

The inaugural committee drew immediate scrutiny after the announcement that it raised double the previous record set by Barack Obama. Obama brought in $53 million in donations in 2009 — and still had money left over to spend on other White House events.

The Trump inaugural committee, chaired by longtime Trump friend and billionaire investor Tom Barrack, drew seven-figure donations from several NFL teams, major American companies such as Boeing, and several deep-pocketed GOP donors, including Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

NBC News reported earlier this month that the New York prosecutors were investigating allegations that some donors gave money in exchange for access to influence Trump administration policy positions. The investigators were also looking into the possibility that the committee misspent some of the tens of millions of dollars it had raised, sources told NBC News.