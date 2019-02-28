Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek perform live at Euronews

Derya Yildirim and Grup Şimşek will be visiting Euronews on Friday March 1**at 12pm** for a Turkish psychedelic rock concert straight from the 1970s.

The group was born from the meeting in 2014 of German-Turkish singer and saz player Derya Yildirim; English percussionist Greta Eacott; and French musicians and members of the Orchestre du Montplaisant Antonin Voyant, Graham Mushnik and Andrea Piro.

The band pays tribute to the great moments of a major trend in oriental rock while adding their own personal touch.

Broadcast live on our YouTube channel (in the player above), the group will perform four songs and join us for an interview.

Their first album is scheduled for release in May 2019.