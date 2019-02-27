Turkish Cypriots return Greek artworks in goodwill gesture

Leaders of the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities have met to discuss the resumption of peace talks.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinji met in the UN zone of the divided island.

The two leaders agreed on confidence-building measures for telecommunications and electricity. However, despite the positive atmosphere, fundamental differences remain.

"The issue here is the insistence on certain positions,” said Anastasiades.

“We've already said that security cannot be ignored. This includes guarantees, invasion rights and the presence of Turkish troops. I have raised issues concerning certain actions of the occupying regime, which negatively affect the atmosphere in general."

In a goodwill gesture, Akinci has decided that paintings of Greek artists, which remained in the Turkish Cypriot side since 1974, will be returned to their owners.

