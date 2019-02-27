Pakistan shoots down two Indian planes: Foreign Ministry

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Brexit latest: We will monitor the latest developments from Westminster and European capitals after UK Prime Minister Theresa May laid out plans on Tuesday for a possible extension to Article 50 to avoid the UK leaving the European Union at the end of March without a deal.

Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump are holding their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. They will try to reach agreement on how to implement a North Korean pledge, made at their first summit, in Singapore in June to give up its nuclear weapons.

Nigeria election: Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected as Nigeria's president. The 76-year-old defeated his main rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, with a margin of nearly four million votes. Buhari will lead Africa's largest democracy yet again.

Pakistan-India escalation: Pakistan confirmed on Wednesday that it had carried out airstrikes in Indian-controlled Kashmir and shot down two Indian jets in its own airspace, capturing one of the pilots as the conflict with its nuclear-armed neighbour continued to escalate.

Follow our live updates here: