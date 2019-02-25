Iran's Foreign Minister announces resignation on Instagram

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stepped down on Monday, announcing his resignation on Instagram.

"I am apologising to you for all the shortcomings...in the past years during my time as foreign minister ... I thank the Iranian nation and officials," he wrote.

Zarif played an important role in signing the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers in 2015.

But he was criticised by anti-Western hardliners in Iran after the US pulled out of the agreement last May and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which the deal was supposed to have lifted.

It was not clear on Monday whether President Hassan Rouhani would accept Zarif's resignation, although the Iranian news agency Tasnim confirmed the news, citing "some sources".