Here is the full list of Oscar winners from the 91st Academy Awards

The 91st Oscars recognises the biggest film stars in Hollywood and the behind-the-scenes talent that make movies possible.

The night was highlighted by “Green Book” winning best picture, Rami Malek winning best actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Olivia Colman taking home the trophy for best actress in “The Favourite.”

Although the Netflix Original "Roma" did not win Best Picture, Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director and Best Cinematography for “Roma,” which also won Best Foreign Language Film.

Here are the major award winners from Sunday night:

Best Picture:

“Green Book”

Director:

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Actor:

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Actress:

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Supporting Actress:

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Original Screenplay:

“Green Book”

Adapted Screenplay:

“BlackKklansman”

Foreign Language Film:

“Roma”

Animated Feature:

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Sound Editing:

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Visual Effects:

“First Man”

Film Editing:

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Animated Short:

“Bao”

Live Action Short:

“Skin”

Documentary Short:

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Original Score:

“Black Panther”

Original Song:

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Production Design:

“Black Panther”

Cinematography:

“Roma”

Costume Design:

“Black Panther”

Makeup and Hairstyling:

“Vice”

Documentary Feature:

“Free Solo”

Sound Mixing:

“Bohemian Rhapsody”