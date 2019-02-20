Current and former presidents condemn French anti-semitism

The resurgence of anti-semitism in France brought thousands of people onto the streets on Tuesday night to demonstrate support for the Jewish community.

It follows a series of attacks across the country.

Many French leaders from the main parties were present at the rally in Paris. Among the politicians that attended were former presidents François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

"Anti-Semitism is an attack against the republic, and it is essential that, faced with this risk, our institutions uphold its values and stay united and gathered. And we must say that we cannot accept and tolerate this resurgence." said Hollande.

"A certain number of individuals are attempting to provoke the fall of the government and the government must answer back. I'm sure that it will but it has to do it now and extremely firmly,"

Earlier in the day, President Emmanuel Macron had visited a Jewish cemetery where dozens of graves had been desecrated with swastikas.

Rabbi Floriane Chinsky from Liberal Jewish Movement of France told Euronews:

"I feel very deeply that all the violence against different groups of people is connected, so it is a general fight against any discrimination that's needed.

"This includes anti-semitism which is an important one in terms of European history."