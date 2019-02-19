Follow live: Brexit latest, Venezuela crisis and Poland Nazi row

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Brexit latest: British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to urge the government to adopt his party's Brexit plan for a permanent customs union with the EU, ahead of a visit to Brussels.

Venezuela crisis: The political crisis in Venezuela continues, as US President Donald Trump on Monday warned members of Venezuela's military who are helping President Nicolas Maduro to stay in power that they are risking their future and urged them to allow humanitarian aid into the country.

Poland vs. Israel: Poland pulled out of a planned summit in Israel after Israel’s acting foreign minister said that “many Poles” had collaborated with the Nazis in World War Two and shared responsibility for the Holocaust. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki branded the remarks “racist and unacceptable”.

