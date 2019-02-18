Raw Moment: Boris Johnson gets up close and personal with Saba the cheetah

British MP Boris Johnson got up close and personal with a cheetah named Saba at Howlett's Animal Park in Kent, southeast England.

The cat, which is scheduled to be released back into the wild soon, nibbled on the former foreign secretary's hat in moments captured on film.

"You can see I was totally calm and at ease", Johnson joked on Twitter as he shared a video of the encounter.

He also praised the "incredible work" of animal conservation charity the Aspinall Foundation, which runs the Howletts animal park.