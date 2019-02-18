Biggest groups set to lose the most in EU elections

Europe's biggest party groupings stand to lose the most from parliamentary elections taking place in May, according to projections based on national polling.

The conservative European People's Party are likely to hold 183 of the Parliament's 705 seats compared with 217 of 751 now, representing a drop in terms of the proportion of seats held from 29% to 26%. The total number of seats in the assembly is declining due to the departure of British MEPs following Brexit.

The left-leaning Socialists and Democrats will see their share of parliamentary seats drop from 25% to 19%, according to the predictions made by the European Parliament forecasting team based on results of opinion polls conducted in each of the 27 European Union countries who will be represented.

These two parties would remain far and away the biggest players in the new Parliament.

The biggest winners from 2019 vote are set to be the liberal Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe which would take its share from 9% to 11% and the Eurosceptic Europe of Nations and Freedom which includes representatives of Italy's League party and France's National Rally (RN) which would climb from 5% to 8%.

The vote shows the League party, headed by Matteo Salvini, would become the second biggest national party in the parliament, after Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU). However, in the European Parliament individual parties tend to align themselves with larger political groups, which increases their leverage and gives them access to European funding. The CDU sits within the European People's Party.

European Parliament projections

One of the major unknowns is how parties which were not represented at the 2014 election will position themselves in the new parliament. These include Emmanuel Macron's LREM party in France and Luigi Di Maio's Five Star Movement in Italy. In the projections the votes that would be won by these parties are recorded as "Others".

