This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first direct European Parliament election of June 1979.

The vote, on June 7-10, 1979 saw nine European nations head to the polls to elect members of the parliament.

The European Parliament says the historic vote signalled "the end of a long and arduous attempt to institute this new degree of democracy in the European Community".

This year's vote will be held from May 23-26.

