Raw Politics: A look back at this week's best bits

From Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hitting out at European leaders, to preparations for the European Parliament elections, we bring you the best moments from this week's Raw Politics.

In an interview with Euronews, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attacked the European Union for "blindly" following the politics of Donald Trump in backing his opponents.

Divisions remain among EU countries over whether it is right to recognise Maduro's opponent, Juan Guaido, as the legitimate president.

Meanwhile, with less than 100 days to go, candidates and voters are readying for the European Parliament elections.

A study this week predicted significant gains for eurosceptic parties in the vote, leading to questions over how this could affect European politics.

Find out what our expert panels had to say on these issues and more on this week's Raw Politics In Case You Missed It.

Presented by Tesa Arcilla, this week's episodes were shot in Strasbourg, France.