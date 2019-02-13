Maduro hits out at EU, Spain budget rejected and Brexit latest | Europe briefing

1. Maduro's message for Europe

Venezuela's contested president Nicolás Maduro has told Euronews in an interview that EU governments have made a "huge mistake" and "blindly followed" US President Donald Trump in backing his opponent Juan Guaido.

Maduro told Euronews correspondent Annelise Borges in Caracas that the challenge to his leadership is "over" and that protesters "can stay in the streets all they want".

2. Spain budget rejected

Spain's parliament has rejected the government's 2019 budget proposal. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez planned to announce an early general election if his plans were not approved, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Both pro-Catalan independence parties in Spain's national parliament said on Wednesday they would vote against the minority Socialist government's 2019 budget draft.

3. Brexit chief negotiatior overheard in bar suggesting 'long delay' to Article 50

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins has reportedly suggested that British MPs are to be served an ultimatum in March: either accept UK Prime Minister Theresa May's deal, or expect a long extension to Article 50.

Robbins' comments were reported exclusively by ITV news, who said he overheard Robbins discussing Brexit plans in a bar in Brussels.

Click here or on the player above for more on the latest with Brexit.

4. Norway in diplomatic row with Poland

A Polish diplomat was given a week to leave Norway on Monday, sparking a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ane Haavardsdatter Lunde said the diplomat, Slawomir Kowalski, had behaved inappropriately toward public officials and in his role as a diplomat. However, Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted the allegations were "unfounded."

5. Bulgarian textile workers demand EU-wide minimum wage

Euronews reporter Hans von der Brelie travelled to Bulgaria to meet the textile factory workers earning €350 a month to make suits for labels including Hugo Boss.

Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the EU and workers are demanding an EU-wide minimum be implemented.

Look back at how the events unfolded by scrolling through the blog below: