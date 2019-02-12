Lead-in to EU Elections 2019 special coverage | Raw Politics

On Raw Politics this Tuesday we looked ahead to the European Elections, with just 100 days until voters head to the polling stations.

What direction is the EU headed in the lead-in to EU Elections 2019?

EU Commission Chief Spokesperson, Margaritis Schinas, told Raw Politics "we should not be, I think, very dramatic as we approach the European Elections," adding that for as long as he has been in European politics, the mantra that "Europe is at a crossroads" has consistently dominated political discussions.

Euronews' Political Editor Darren McCaffery argues that this election season will be one to watch due to growing calls for change. He said "there has always been a battle for where Europe should go," but more political leaders are looking to fundamentally change European politics. Whether Europe has the capacity "to cope with that" McCaffery says, has never been tested.

Who are the young leaders running in EU Elections 2019?

Although many candidates have yet to put their names on the ballot list for the elections, The Cube spoke to four young leaders and asked why they were running. From climate change to representation, the candidates weighed in on the issues that they aim to tackle.

Is Euroscepticism on the rise?

Eurosceptic parties could win a third or more of the seats that are up for grabs in the upcoming elections, a study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) said. The study said the elections could "see a group of nationalist anti-European political parties that advocate a return to a 'Europe of the nations' win a controlling share of seats in the European Parliament".