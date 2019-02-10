Texans demonstrate in support of border wall ahead of Trump visit

On the border between Mexico and the United States, a group of Texans has demonstrated in support of Donald Trump’s plans to build a frontier wall.

The rally came ahead of the US President’s planned visit to Texas on Monday.

"We are here to bring attention to that fact that there isn't a wall here,” said Anthony Aguero, a U.S. citizen from El Paso. “That we have to secure our nation and at the same time allow these people to live in peace because all the drug and human trafficking that goes on here won't happen. They will have to find somewhere else".

Migrants seeking asylum are being held in special camps on the Mexican side of the border. Many come from central America.

"Life in Honduras is very sad,” said Honduran migrant Sidalia Herrera Castillo. “First, there is no work. Second, there’s no safety as a woman".

"We want to work,” said Fernando from El Salvador. “We want to improve and provide for our family. Back there it’s not possible".

US officials are dealing with migration demands at a rate of just a dozen a day, because they say, their facilities are working at full capacity.