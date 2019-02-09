Duke of Edinburgh 'voluntarily surrenders' driving licence after crash

The UK's Prince Philip, 97, has decided to "voluntarily surrender" his driving licence, Buckingham Palace announced.

The palace said the royal made the decision after "careful consideration".

The announcement came after Prince Philip, who is married to Queen Elizabeth, was involved in a crash last month with a car carrying two women and a baby.

The crash took place near the royal family's Sandringham Estate, in Norfolk county, some 185km northeast of London. Pictures from the scene showed Prince Philip's Land Rover turned on its side.

The royal escaped the incident without injury while the other driver, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee and her 45-year-old female passenger sustained a broken wrist.

Just 48 hours after the crash, the Duke of Edinburgh was pictured driving without a seatbelt.

There is no legal age in Britain to stop driving, but drivers over 70 are required to renew their licences every three years.