A fire at a training centre of Rio de Janeiro football club Flamengo has killed 10 youth players and injured at least three others, Globo TV said on Friday.

"The kids from the Flamengo youth team were sleeping there at the time," firefighter Douglas Henaut told Globo News.

The blaze went off at Ninho do Urubu, a state-of-the-art training centre that was expanded two months ago.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Posts on social media showed the extent of the damage.