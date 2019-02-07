Rome's Ciampino airport evacuated due to discovery of WWII bomb

Rome's Ciampino airport has been evacuated due to the discovery of a WWII bomb an airport press officer told NBC.

The unexploded ordnance, or 'war device' as it was termed by Ciampino's press officer, was found by construction workers, according to the airport's alert system. The airport was shut down as a precaution.

The Italian Ministry of Defence tweeted pictures and video of soldiers dismantling the bomb.

The airport will be closed for three hours to allow experts to remove it safely. Some flights might be diverted to Fiumincino airport, said the official Twitter account of Rome Airports.