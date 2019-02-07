Raw Politics: Will rising tensions between France and Italy boil over?

Franco-Italian relations further deteriorated this week when Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister paid a visit to "gilets jaunes" ("yellow vest") protesters in Paris.

Luigi Di Maio later took to social media saying: “The winds of change have crossed the Alps”.

Then, today, France recalled its Italy ambassador for "consultations" claiming there had been repeated attacks on an unprecedented scale from Rome.

Ignazio Corrao, an Italian MEP from the Five Star Movement accompanied Di Maio on his visit to France.

"What I think now is that Macron is just a little overreacting," Corrao told Euronews' Raw Politics show on Thursday (you can watch in the video player, above).

“We have no intention of intervening with the internal affairs of France as we don't want to interfere with internal affairs of any country of Europe.”

Euronews reporter Grégoire Lory, who joined the Raw Politics panel, said: "I don't think Macron overreacted. I mean if you look at what Matteo Salvini, the interior minister said, that Macron was a very bad president."