Live: Sala plane , May back to Brussels, and Venezuelan military

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Body recovered in Sala plane search: a body found during the investigation into the wreckage of the aircraft carrying its pilot and footballer Emiliano Sala has been successfully recovered, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said on Thursday.

May goes back to Brussels: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on the European Union on Thursday to work with her to change a divorce deal and help her win the support of a divided parliament to smooth Britain's departure from the bloc.

US could lift sanctions for Venezuelan military who back Guaido: The United States would consider lifting sanctions on senior Venezuelan military officers if they recognize the government of self-declared interim president Juan Guaido, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday.