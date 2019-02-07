London and Brussels divided over Tusk "special place in hell" outburst

Donald Tusk’s “special place in hell” outburst has provoked an angry reaction from Brexit supporters in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday the European Council President said: "I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan of how to carry it out safely."

In the House of Commons, Conservative MP Peter Bone, said: “I don’t recall any president insulting members of this house, members of the government and the British people in such a way.”

In Brussels many have come out in support of Tusk.

On Good Morning Europe, Euronews correspondents Meabh Mc Mahon and Tadhg Enright gave the latest reaction in Brussels and Westminster to the comments.

