Private investigation finds wreckage of airplane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala: AAIB

Private investigators have found the wreckage of the aircraft carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed to Euronews over the phone on Sunday.

The AAIB spokesman told Euronews that they will make a full statement on Monday.

A tweet by David Mearns, a marine scientist leading the investigation, said that the plane had been found early Sunday morning.

Mearns said that both families have been notified by police.

"Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David."

Sala was announced as Cardiff's record €17.1 million signing after the team reached a deal with his previous club Nantes FC.

Sala returned to the French city to say goodbye to ex-teammates on January 21st before boarding the plane to Cardiff in the evening. His plane disappeared from radar near the Channel Islands.

An official search was called off after three days when rescuers said there was little chance anyone aboard the single-engine aircraft had survived.

Earlier on Sunday, players and fans at Cardiff City football club paid their respects to Sala before their match against Bournemouth.