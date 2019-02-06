Watch live: Donald Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union address

Join us live as US President Donald delivers his 2019 State of the Union speech, in which he is expected to push for funding for his long-sought Mexican border wall and call for national unity.

The speech, taking place before a joint session of Congress, began at around 3am CET.

Trump's second State of the Union address was delayed by a week after his demand for $5.7 billion (€4.9 billion) in funds for the wall triggered a historic 35-day partial government shutdown.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the president said he was “looking forward” to the evening ahead.

You can watch Trump’s speech live in the player above, or follow the live blog below for all the