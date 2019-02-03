Pope Francis arrives in UAE for historic visit to Arabian Peninsula

Pope Francis arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for a historic visit to the Arabian Peninsula.

The Pope will spend less than 48 hours in the UAE, where he will meet Muslim leaders in an effort to promote interfaith dialogue.

He has described the visit as an opportunity to write "a new page in the history of relations between religions".

He will also celebrate an outdoor mass for some 120,000 Catholics.

About two million expatriate Catholics live in the Arabian peninsula, many of them migrant workers. About half of them live in the UAE.

The Pope will meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who invited him. The prince is an ally of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has reached out to Christian representatives abroad as part of attempts to open up the conservative kingdom.

Before boarding his flight to Abu Dhabi, the Pope issued his strongest condemnation yet of the war in Yemen, where the UAE has a leading military role.

"I appeal to all sides involved and to the international community to urgently press for respect of the agreements that have been reached, guarantee the distribution of food, and work for the good of the population," he told the crowd. "I invite everybody to pray strongly for our brothers in Yemen."

It’s not clear whether Pope Francis will raise the subject during his visit.