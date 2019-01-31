Ethiopia: 3 million internally displaced in escalating humanitarian crisis

With three million internally displaced people, Ethiopia is going through one of the most severe - and under-reported - humanitarian crises in the world.

The topic of refugees and displaced people will head the agenda at the Africa Union summit in Addis Ababa next month.

One of the biggest camps in Ethiopia is Qoloji, which is made up mostly of ethnic Somalis fleeing persecution.

Qoloji contains 80,000 people. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), financed by EU Humanitarian Aid, has built latrines and showers and is working on hygiene awareness.

In total, there are 600 sites for internally displaced people in Ethiopia.

IOM is continuing to track the number of displaced people, as well as their movements and living conditions.

This data is the first step for assessing their needs and enabling more efficient aid distribution.