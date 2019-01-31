British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt urges the EU to consider sanctions against Venezuela

As political tensions continued to brew in Venezuela, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt urged EU members to introduce additional economic sanctions on the country.

On Thursday, the EU formally voted to recognize Juan Guaido as the interim president, over Nicolas Maduro.

Hunt said that additional pressure should be placed on Maduro and his inner circle in Venezuela, primarily through economic sanctions.

"What I want us to do is to put every pressure on Maduro, and I'm urging the EU foreign ministers to do exactly the same in our meeting this afternoon," Hunt said prior to Thursday's vote.

These additional sanctions came in the wake of what has been dubbed an illegitimate election in the country, involving tactics such as vote rigging and the banning of opposition parties.