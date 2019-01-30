Raw Moment: Boris Johnson says MPs will reject May's deal again if backstop changes insufficient

In light of Tuesday evening's votes in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson, former UK foreign minister, remained unconvinced that the result would change the course of Brexit.

In a narrow vote last night, MPs passed an amendment that will see Theresa May go back to the EU and try to change the terms of the Irish backstop. However, the exact amendments that would be requested have not been disclosed.

Currently, the changes have been described as "alternative arrangements". The prime minister's lack of detail on this point has drawn scepticism from some.

"If it actually turns out that ... there is not a proper reform of the backstop, if there is no real escape hatch put in for the UK, then I'm afraid we're going to have to ... think about Plan B," Boris Johnson said.

May has until February 13 to suggest changes and them to a vote.