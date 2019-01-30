Mayor of Belfast Deirdre Hargey expresses concerns about the future of Ireland

The Lord Mayor of Belfast said she understood growing worry regarding the future of Ireland in the case of a no deal Brexit.

Deirdre Hargey said she shared concerns about how the possible implementation of a hard border could negatively impact many Irish industries.

"The business community, the farmers, pharmaceutical companies, political parties and indeed civic society are all saying that we can't have a hardened border again on the island of Ireland," Hargey told Euronews.

With less than two months until the date of the UK's departure from the EU, citizens are growing increasingly worried about the status of the Brexit deal.