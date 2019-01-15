What could happen after MPs vote on the Brexit deal?

Today - Tuesday, January 15 - essentially spells D-day for British Prime Minister Theresa May as MPs take their seats in the House of Commons to deliver their verdict on her government's Brexit deal.

Had the vote on May's deal taken place when it was originally planned back in December, the government would have 21 days to return to the Commons to set out what it plans to do next, in the event of a deal rejection.

Adding pressure to the mix, it follows a week of Brexit defeats for May after MPs voted last Wednesday in favour of a limited period to present next steps on Brexit if the current deal is rebuffed.

After days of debate , they will vote on both the withdrawal agreement , a legally-binding, nearly 600 page document that sets out how the UK leaves the European Union, and the future political framework — a set of ambitions for a European Union (EU)-UK trade deal.

But now, May would be given just three days to present a Brexit plan B.

What are the possible outcomes of the vote?

If MPs accept the deal, Britain is sure to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, but if they reject it, the resulting whirlwind of political activity would be on a scale unrivalled in the UK for decades.

Euronews spoke to Pieter Cleppe, Head of Open Europe's Brussels office, back in December, when the vote on May's deal was originally scheduled.

"What is possible is that the withdrawal treaty is defeated and that, of course, is what most people expect," he said.

Until now, May has enjoyed a majority of 13 in the House of Commons, with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), but the Northern Irish party has vowed to vote down the deal.

Labour, the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats have all come out against the deal and around 100 MPs have criticised the agreement.

The second question is the degree to which the deal is defeated: "Will it be 10, 50 or 100 MPs short, we don't know," said Cleppe.

A vote of no-confidence

Labour has vowed to call a motion of no confidence in the government if the deal is rejected and, if backed by a majority of MPs, this could force a general election.

However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has remained tight-lipped about a specific date to call the motion, biding his time for a date that May would most-likely lose.

May has so far remained resilient, surviving a confidence vote put forward by 48 members of her party in December. Following this, her party cannot challenge her leadership for another 12 months.

Cleppe thinks Labour's no-confidence vote is most likely to happen but, given that May enjoys a majority in parliament, "this is likely to fail".

Broadly speaking, if a general election is called, which results in a change of leadership, anything from a second Brexit referendum to a no deal could happen.

In the event of either a second referendum or general election, the EU could agree to extend Article 50 beyond March 2019.

Amid all the confusion, a disorderly no-deal cannot be ruled out.

On the question of a second Brexit referendum in the case of a new leader, Cleppe said: "Of course, it's possible, anything is possible, but we need a whole lot of conditions fulfilled first."

The Labour Party needs to be in favour of that, which is still ambiguous.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said just last week that should he win a general election, the Labour party would consider an extension of Article 50 in order to buy time to negotiate another deal with the EU.

May resigns

Losing Tuesday's vote would mount pressure on May to resign from her post.

A resignation would lead to a Conservative leadership election, in which two candidates would be picked out of a secret ballot.

Members of the Conservative Party, approximately 124,000 people as of March 2018, would then vote between the two candidates for a new leader.

May stays in post

If May survives these hurdles, she could seek another vote on her deal.

She might also look for some tweaks to the Brexit package, but she'd need Brussels' and finally the House of Commons' agreement.

But with the March 29 deadline looming, a no-deal scenario becomes more likely. Watch the video in the above player to see Alex from #TheCube analyse the no-deal scenario.

However, in a speech to the House of Commons later on Monday, May is expected to warn MPs that it is more likely that Brexit will be cancelled all together than the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

The European Court of Justice ruled in December that the UK could legally cancel Brexit without seeking permission from EU leaders.