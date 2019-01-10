360-degree report: Could you imagine life without ears or eyes?

In this 360-degree video, we accompany Luis Alberto, a 27-year-old deaf-blind man, in his daily life in the only specialised centre for deaf-blind people in Spain.

In 2014, a report by the European Deafblind Network estimated that the population of deaf-blind people in 27 European states and regions could be almost 3 million.

The first and only centre in Spain dedicated to promoting the well-being and social integration of deaf-blind people was inaugurated in 2010 by APASCIDE (The Spanish association for families of deaf-blind people.

In this report, Euronews documents the daily life of deaf-blind residents at the Centro Santa Ángela de la Cruz, in Salteras near Seville.