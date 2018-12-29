What were our most-read articles in 2018?

As New Year's Eve approaches, it's always good to take a look back and reflect on the year that has passed.

At Euronews, taking stock means flagging the content our readers — you — most enjoyed over the past 12 months.

Your favourite articles

Shock! Neither the most-watched sporting event of the year, the World Cup, nor the US twitter-loving President, Donald Trump, made it into our top five (sad!). Instead, what truly fascinated you, it seems, was the nitty-gritty of... Brexit!

1. Airbus warns against Brexit job cuts

This summer European aviation giant Airbus warned that it could be forced to pull out of the UK and thus cut 14,000 jobs if the country was to leave the European without a deal in 2019.

It also announced that it had frozen its investment in the country, saying that even if the two sides in the great European divorce were to reach a deal, it wouldn't leave the company or its suppliers nearly enough time to implement the required changes.

2. How to protect a royal wedding?

Prince Harry's wedding to American actress Meghan Markle was the social event of the year and therefore security was a huge worry.

Ahead of the wedding, as thousands of revellers were expected to take to the streets of picturesque Windsor, police had warned that an attack was "highly likely".

3. EU citizenship for post-Brexit Brits

Citizens' rights were among the thorniest issues for Brexit negotiators leading some Brits to take the matter in their own hands.

This summer, a petition was submitted to the European Parliament urging it to legislate on a "Permanent European Union Citizenship", ensuring that no-one could be stripped of their EU citizenship once it had been attained.

4. Driving under the influence

A Spanish driver tested positive for "every possible kind of drug" after being pulled by police in August.

He was fined €1,000 for testing positive to alcohol and another €1,000 for failing the drugs test. He also lost six points for each failed tests.

5. Taking to Brexit like a fish to water

Leading conservation group Oceana said the UK's exit from the EU had created a "window of opportunity" for the country to rebuild its fish stocks by transitioning to more sustainable fishing.

But Ireland and the UK were found to be the leading EU countries in ignoring scientific advice on fishing limits in the Atlantic, according to the New Economics Foundation.

Your favourite social media posts

Facebook

A 25-year-old French specialist speech rider (a discipline combining skiing and paragliding) fulfilled one of his dreams this year by gliding across the Bossons glacier at the foot of Europe's highest mountain, Mont Blanc.

The footage was captivating, poetic and awe-inspiring.

Twitter

Astronomers in Chile, peering billions of light years into space, detected the largest, most extensive collection of galaxies ever registered, a "proto-supercluster" they nicknamed Hyeriod after a titan from Grek mythology.

YouTube

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was slammed earlier this year for telling a young girl carrying a Turkish flag at a rally that: "If she's martyred, God willing, this flag will be drapped (on her)."

Instagram

A picture from Turkey also clinched the top spot this year, depicting a glorious full moon rising behind the Camlica Republic Mosque.

Euronews' other languages

The French favoured an article on former President Nicolas Sarkozy's legal drama, while German readers were riveted by a book from former EU Parliament President, Martin Schulz.

In Italy, a story on an adoptive mother calling out Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for what she describes as rampant intolerance in the country was our most read.

Spanish visitors read up on the fight against HIV and AIDS, while in Portugal, our article on the history of Labour Day was a hit.

But perhaps the most surprising result came from our Russian audience whose most-read Euronews article of the year is on an explosion at a rally in... Zimbabwe.

See you in 2019 for more great content!