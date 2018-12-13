Five new ways to help the environment

From climate change to deforestation, **pollution to the loss of biodiversity, the biggest threats to the environment come with a growing awareness and a new willingness to embrace more eco-friendly** solutions. We collected five inspiring examples from around the world.

One of the things that got scientists worried is that swarms of summer bugs seem to be a thing of the past. In the US, many states are trying to stop their decline. Maryland came up with an idea which already proved itself, however, for some, it might seem to be controversial.