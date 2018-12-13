Ever dreamed of owning an island with five different species of penguins?

Imagine owning an island with five different species of penguins and where sea lions, whales, and dolphins are regularly spotted.

The Dean family, who own Pebble Island – part of the Falkland Islands - do, and they are putting their island up for sale.

Next year, it'll be 150 years since the island came into the family's ownership.

Sam Harris — whose mother is now the primary caretaker of the property — told Euronews his great-great-great-grandfather had gone out to the Falkland Islands to set up a fish curing business which didn't work out. He then switched to sheep farming and established a farm on Pebble Island in 1860.

"He bought it from the government for £400 and in 1869 it became ours," he said.

The island has a very similar landscape to West Wales, said Harris, which he described as "rugged rural scenery".

"It has cliffs, lakes, and a (nearly 6 kilometres long) sandy beach called Elephant Bay".

The island is recognised by the International Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA) because of its 42 breeding bird species — needless to say, it's well-known for its wildlife.

Pebble Island also played its part in the 1982 Falklands War as it was the site of the first land-based action where the British Special Air Service landed by boat and disabled 11 Argentinian aircraft.

But why sell it now?

Harris said that his parents have been managing the farm for the last 15 years and that nobody was in a position to take it over from them.

"It does require quite a lot of work [...] nobody is able to take it on."

"It's sad to eventually part from it, it's been in our family for a long long time," he said.

Harris said he doesn't know for how much the island will be sold for but said that the price would be defined based on his family's wishes.

"We don't want people to come with a huge offer and let the island go to ruin. We want the island to be as nice and possible and ensure the protection of the wildlife," he said.

He also said they hadn't discussed whether they would consider selling it to an Argentinian.

"Any sale needs the permission from the government so I can't comment on whether they would sell to an Argentinian person," he said.

Euronews has reached out to the Falkland Island government for comment.