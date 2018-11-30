Trump’s “dark mood” set to cast shadow over G20 summit

Donald Trump’s problems on the domestic political front could mean trouble for international leaders gathered at the G20 summit in Argentina, a former White House adviser says.

Brett Bruen, founder of communications agency Global Situation Room, told Euronews that the US President had been unsettled by investigations into his election campaign.

“On a good day Trump is a one man band that is often out of sync with the rest of the world’s orchestra,” he told Good Morning Europe. “Unfortunately now I think Trump is in a dark mood, he is feeling the pressure from the Mueller investigation and is likely to lash out against other world leaders.”