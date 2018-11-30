Donald Trump’s problems on the domestic political front could mean trouble for international leaders gathered at the G20 summit in Argentina, a former White House adviser says.
Trump’s “dark mood” set to cast shadow over G20 summit
Now Reading :
Trump’s “dark mood” set to cast shadow over G20 summit
Brett Bruen, founder of communications agency Global Situation Room, told Euronews that the US President had been unsettled by investigations into his election campaign.
“On a good day Trump is a one man band that is often out of sync with the rest of the world’s orchestra,” he told Good Morning Europe. “Unfortunately now I think Trump is in a dark mood, he is feeling the pressure from the Mueller investigation and is likely to lash out against other world leaders.”