Live updates: Ukraine bans entry to Russian adult men, G20 kicks off

"Today, the entry of foreigners is limited - primarily citizens of the Russian Federation - non-admission of citizens of the Russian Federation aged from 16 to 60, male," Tsygykal said.

Ukraine bans entry to Russian adult men: Ukraine has banned Russian adult men aged 16-60 years from entering Ukraine, the head of the border service Petro Tsygykal said in a televised meeting on Friday.

Ukraine imposed martial law this week, citing fears that Russia was planning a full-scale invasion after Russian vessels fired on and captured Ukrainian ships last weekend.

Trump-Putin meeting: US President Donald Trump says he has cancelled an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin because of the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Trump said his decision to cancel the meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was based on the fact that the Ukrainian ships and sailors seized by Russia on Sunday have not been returned.

Europe electricity: Danes pay the most in Europe for household energy, edging slightly past the Germans in recent statistics released by Eurostat.

In Denmark, average electricity prices in the first half of 2018 came in at just over €31 per 100 kilowatt-hours, while the Germans paid €29.50 on average. The Belgians came in third place at just over €27.

