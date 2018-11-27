Live updates: Ukraine-Russia standoff, Matthew Hedges returns to UK, Trump on Brexit

Matthew Hedges returns to the UK: A flight carrying British academic Matthew Hedges this morning landed at London Heathrow airport from the UAE, according to a Reuters photographer.

Ukraine & Russia Azov Sea standoff: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on Monday to introduce martial law for 30 days, a statement said on his website. It comes after Russia fired at and captured three Ukrainian vessels, triggering a sharp escalation in tensions between the two countries.

UK: Brexit & ECJ: ECJ ruling — can Brexit be reversed? The ECJ is to consider whether Brexit can be halted if MPs vote to do so. The case has been brought by a group of anti-Brexit politicians and campaigners. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will visit Wales and Northern Ireland for meetings with agricultural producers, employers and political leaders.

Follow our updates here: