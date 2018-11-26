The floral gemstone bouquet for Xmas shoppers with expensive tastes

Here's a Christmas gift idea for anyone lucky enough to have the odd half-million Pounds to spare: sold as "Europe's most expensive bouquet", this ensemble combines rare flowers from Minkelis with precious gemstones including a 20-carat Colombian emerald, all for a mouthwatering £576,000.

While Minkelis, one of London's most sought after florists, brings the creativity it's undoubtedly Tivon Fine Jewellery who have provided the enormous price tag.

The bouquet is full of stunning jewellery, such as a necklace featuring a huge mint-bottle-green tourmaline set in fine diamonds and a gala pendant with a 18.07 carat blue tanzanite.

But one single ring makes up almost half of the value of the whole bouquet: a gala ring, known as the Madame M, which is worth 250,000 British pounds.