Investigation unearths lack of regulation for medical implants | Raw Politics

Thousands of people are suffering and dying every year because of faulty medical devices, and Europe is at the epicentre of this scandal, according to a new report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The report blames lax regulation for the issue, saying that in many cases implants were improperly tested or certified by private companies.

It argues that a “storm of lobbying” has led to the watering down of EU law.

Investigative journalist Jet Schouten said there is a lack of “central oversight” on what is happening on the EU market.

Croatian MEP Biljana Borzan of the Social Democratic Party said her political group had called for a more centralised agency to resolve this issue, "but unfortunately we didn’t get enough support.”

Dharmendra Kanani, director of strategy at the Friends of Europe think tank, said the "balance between vested interests or industry versus consumers and citizens" was at the heart of the issue.

"Those who are elected, appointed, through taxpayers money to make sure you are safe and secure, are squandering or really not holding their responsibility," he said.

Pauline Bock, a contributor at the New Statesman, said the issue hadn't only highlighted problems with regulation, but also with the lack of availability of data.

