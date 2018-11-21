Juncker cancels Spain trip to focus on Brexit

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has cancelled a trip to Spain this week to focus on Brexit negotiations.

A spokesperson said that instead of visiting Spain on Thursday and Friday, Juncker would remain in Brussels in the days leading up to Sunday's EU leaders' summit.

The meeting is set to "finalise and formalise" the Brexit agreement that has been struck with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The draft of the withdrawal agreement has prompted criticism from MPs in the UK, with several politicians from May’s Conservative Party submitting letters of no confidence and two members of her cabinet quitting.

May is meeting Juncker in Brussels at 5.30pm CET today to discuss future ties between the UK and EU.