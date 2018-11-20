May to meet Juncker in Brussels on Wednesday for Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Wednesday evening for key Brexit talks.

May and Juncker are set to sit down at 5.30 p.m. CET for the meeting about future ties between the UK and the EU, the European Commission said.

The talks will come ahead of a special EU summit on Sunday, where Brussels is expected to “finalise and formalise” the Brexit agreement that has been struck with May.

A 585-page draft of the withdrawal agreement was published last week, prompting criticism from numerous MPs in the UK, with several politicians from May’s Conservative Party submitting letters of no confidence and two members of her cabinet quitting.

Work is currently being finalised on a political declaration that will accompany the withdrawal agreement.