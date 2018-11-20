Good morning, Europe. Here are the stories we're watching this morning:
Live updates: Spanish train derais, lBrexit forecasts and Nissan boss 'arrested',
Train derails in Spain: A Spanish commuter train derailed at around 07:00 CET on Monday near Barcelona, rail operator Adif has confirmed. The derailment was caused by a landslide between the towns of Terrasa and Manresa. At least one person has died, according to the El Pais newspaper.
British government pledges to publish Brexit forecasts: The British government on Monday pledged to publish economic forecasts that compare Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal with remaining in the European Union, relenting to pressure from lawmakers who sought to force the government to do so.
A junior minister said that the government would publish an economic impact assessment which will compare the impact of May's proposed deal with both the status quo of current EU membership and a "no-deal" scenario.
Nissan chairman 'arrested': The Japanese carmaker Monday said that boss Carlos Ghosn has been arrested over claims of financial misconduct. Ghosn will be sacked from the firm after a board meeting on Thursday, its chief executive added.
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts: Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated on Monday from areas around Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego, which began violently erupting overnight, the country's disaster agency Conred said. It marked the fifth time the volcano has erupted this year — a month after the most previous one.
