Arrest of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi chairman shocks motor industry

The arrest of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Chairman Carlos Ghosn has sent shockwaves through the business world and caused company shares to tumble.

He's been accused of under-reporting his salary by 38 million Euros.

“No one was expecting this end to the career of Carlos Ghosn, a key leader in automotive industry. No one was expecting this.

“There have been suggestions of an internal coup, some rumours but nothing clear yet. He’s been in charge for nearly twenty years and there may be some people in the organisation looking for a change, but at this stage, that’s more speculation than fact.”