French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte received a royal welcome as they touched down in Belgium for a two-day official state visit on Monday.
Macron visits Brussels amid 'yellow vest' protests in France | Raw Politics
The couple was welcomed by the king and queen and met Prime Minister Charles Michel.
But while Macron sat down to eat, back at home "yellow vest" protests over rising fuel taxes rumbled on.
As many as 400 were injured in connection with the protests and one woman was hit by a car and killed when a driver panicked after being stopped by protesters.
